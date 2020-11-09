Alvin Kamara: Poetry in motion when we get going like that

Getty Images

Sunday night’s clash between the Saints and Buccaneers was expected to be a tight game between divisional rivals, but it didn’t take long for the Saints to make it clear that wasn’t how things would play out.

They cruised to a touchdown on their first possession, added another to close the first quarter and didn’t take their foot off the gas until the 38-3 win was well in the bag. The offense’s sparkling performance came on a night when wide receivers Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders returned to action to give the offense all of its key pieces.

Running back Alvin Kamara made note of how everything clicked after the win.

“It’s been a long time coming, just trying to play a complete game on offense, and I think that’s the most complete game we’ve played,” Kamara said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. “You see what it looks like — it’s poetry in motion when we get going like that.”

The Saints’ offensive excellence was matched by the defense on Sunday night and the total package is one that has moved the Saints back up the ladder in the NFC.