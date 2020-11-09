Bills fans flood Buffalo hospital with donations in honor of Josh Allen’s grandmother

Getty Images

Bills Mafia hasn’t been able to support the team in person this season at home games. But they have supported one of their own in a very big way.

Bills fans have given more than $100,000 to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo since Sunday, in honor of Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s grandmother. Patricia Allen, 80, passed away on Saturday.

Josh decided to play, and he played very well in leading the Bills to a win over the Seahawks and Buffalo’s first 7-2 start since 1993.

Many fans have donated in $17 increments, since that’s the number Josh wears. But you don’t have to be a Bills fan to support Josh Allen, a great young quarterback and (based on our interactions with him) a great young man.

Click here and give $17.

It’s $17. That’s peanuts. If enough of you do it, it’s a giant pile of peanuts that will go great things for the hospital, and that will show Josh and his family that all football fans appreciate him.