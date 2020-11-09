Broncos lose Albert Okwuegbunam to torn ACL

Getty Images

Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam‘s rookie season has come to an end.

Okwuegbunam left Sunday’s loss after converting a third down in the third quarter with a knee injury. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Okwuegbunam has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season as a result.

The Broncos took Okwuegbunam in the fourth round of this year’s draft. He was teammates with Broncos quarterback Drew Lock at Missouri.

Okwuegbunam made his debut in Week 6 and had 11 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in four appearances.

The Broncos have already placed three tight ends — Andrew Beck, Austin Fort, and Jake Butt — on injured reserve. Noah Fant and Nick Vannett remain on the active roster.