Browns designate Nick Chubb to return from injured reserve

As the Browns embark on the second half of a season featuring five games they should win, one of the best running backs in the NFL is moving toward a return.

The Browns have designated Nick Chubb for return from injured reserve.

Chubb suffered a knee injury during a Week Four win at Dallas. He had 335 yards rushing before making his exit.

The Browns will now have three weeks to move Chubb to the active roster.

They host the Texans this weekend. Next, the Eagles come to town. The Browns then visit Jacksonville and Tennessee, before a home game against the Ravens. The Browns then play a pair of games at MetLife Stadium against the Giants and Jets before finishing the season against the Steelers.

Again, five more wins are lurking. Chubbs return will help them get there.