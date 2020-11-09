Bruce Arians criticizes Tom Brady, again

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians continues to show that there are no sacred cows in Tampa Bay. There are no sacred GOATs, either.

Although Arians hasn’t directly said quarterback Tom Brady played poorly on Sunday night, Arians has made several comments that point back to Brady as the reason for some of the many issues with which the Bucs were dealing in a 38-3 loss to the Saints.

Asked by reporters on Monday whether the game included situations of Brady and the receivers not reading the coverages similarly, Arians said this: “The interception to [Antonio Brown] — that was just a poor throw.”

As to an interception on a throw to receiver Chris Godwin, Arians was more subtle, by his standards.

“The one to Chris [Godwin] — Chris read the route properly, [but] Tom thought he was going deep,” Arians said. “He stopped [and] those things can happen sometimes when you’re doing it on the run.”

Arians offered another backhanded critique of Brady when asked to explain whether the offense isn’t making an effort to get receiver Mike Evans more involved.

“Mike was open a bunch in that ballgame,” Arians said. “He didn’t get targeted — that was all. Mike was open.”

In assessing Antonio Brown‘s debut, Arians said that, on the first third down of the game, “[W]e should have went to him [but] decided to go to Gronk.”

Again, Arians never comes out and says that Brady played poorly. The various comments, taken together, paint an inescapable portrait as unflattering as that notorious courtroom sketch: Arians thinks Brady played poorly.

Of course, Brady did play poorly. If he doesn’t turn it around quickly, the Buccaneers won’t be in the playoffs this year.