Dion Dawkins: Don’t compare us to 1993 Bills yet

Getty Images

The Bills put together an impressive performance in Sunday’s 44-34 win over the Seahawks and improved their record to 7-2 on the season.

It is the first time the Bills are 7-2 since the 1993 season, which was the last year of a four-year run of AFC championships for the Bills. With the Bills on top of the AFC East and coming off an emphatic win, left tackle Dion Dawkins was asked if there was significance to the connection to that Bills team.

Dawkins made it clear that this year’s team has a lot of work to do before entering into such conversations.

“It really doesn’t mean anything,” Dawkins said in his postgame press conference. “I don’t want to compare ourselves to Jim Kelly’s era. Thurman Thomas, like, those guys are legends. We are far from them. They hold the crown. They are the kings. But it just shows that, once again, we are capable of doing whatever we want to do. We have all of the pieces here. And we just have to continue to do things right on and off the field. It’s never perfect. None of us are perfect. We all make mistakes. But we just have to stay one foot in front of the other and keep climbing. It’ll go well for us if we just keep that mentality up.”

After a 4-0 start, the Bills stumbled against the Titans and Chiefs. They’re now on a three-game winning streak and Sunday’s game was the kind of complete performance that gives reason to think that it won’t be ending anytime soon.