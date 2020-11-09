Falcons waive Takk McKinley

Getty Images

Takk McKinley wanted out of Atlanta. He’s gotten his wish.

The Falcons announced Monday that they have waived McKinley, a linebacker who was their first-round draft pick in 2017.

McKinley claimed on social media that the Falcons turned down multiple trade offers for him. if that’s the case, they made a big mistake, because they’re getting nothing for him now.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said McKinley would be held accountable for his social media posts. Cutting him is apparently the way to do that.

McKinley will now be available on waivers for any team that thinks a change of scenery is what he needs.