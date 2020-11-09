Jadeveon Clowney’s injured knee “wasn’t close enough to play”

Getty Images

A report last week indicated Jadeveon Clowney might need knee surgery to repair a meniscus. It seems nothing has changed since last week.

Clowney has spent much of the season on the Titans’ injury report but played through his knee injury until Sunday when he couldn’t go. He was not close to playing either, coach Mike Vrabel said Monday, despite the Titans calling Clowney a “game-time decision” last week.

“He wasn’t close enough to play,” Vrabel said. “We’ll see how it goes this week.”

The Titans have only 10 sacks as a team, with Clowney having none thus far. He had only three last season for Seattle while playing through a core muscle injury that required offseason surgery.

Clowney has never had a double-digit sack season, and it doesn’t appear he will this season either.