Jake Luton never felt overwhelmed in first start

Jake Luton didn’t come out of Oregon State with a high profile and it didn’t get any bigger when the Jaguars took him in the sixth round of this year’s draft, but a lot more people learned his name over the last week.

Luton was installed as the starting quarterback in Jacksonville as a result of Gardner Minshew‘s thumb injury and he made the most of his opportunity. Luton threw for 304 yards and a touchdown and ran for a 13-yard score with 90 seconds to play that gave the Jaguars a chance to tie the game.

Luton’s throw on the two-point try fell incomplete and the Texans held on for a 27-25 win. After the game, Luton said he felt comfortable in his new role.

“I would say I was more nervous for like my first practice this week,” Luton said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “I felt confident and never overwhelmed at the moment.”

On the question of who starts in Green Bay next week, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said he was “not really looking at the future because it’s going to me a while to get over this one” and that there wasn’t a decision to make at quarterback because Minshew isn’t throwing.