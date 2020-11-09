Jake Luton will start again for Jaguars

Getty Images

Jake Luton remains the Jaguars’ starting quarterback.

Luton, the rookie who got his first start yesterday against the Texans, will start again this week against the Packers, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone confirmed today.

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is expected to miss at least one more game with his thumb injury. It’s unclear whether Minshew will get the starting job back once he’s healthy enough to play.

Luton played fairly well on Sunday, completing 26 of 38 passes for 304 yards, with one touchdown, one interception, two sacks and a 13-yard rushing touchdown that gave Jacksonville a chance to tie the game at the end of the fourth quarter, although the subsequent two-point conversion attempt failed.

Now the Jaguars will give Luton another chance to show what he can do.