Jon Gruden: Isaiah Johnson got his NFL baptism Sunday

Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson played 30 snaps on defense over the first eight weeks of the season, but he saw a big spike in playing time on Sunday.

Johnson, a 2019 fourth-round pick, was pushed into the lineup after injuries to Trayveon Mullen and Keisean Nixon and he was in the middle of two huge plays at the end of the game. He broke up a Justin Herbert pass to Mike Williams in the end zone and then was able to knock the ball out of Donald Parham‘s control on the final play of the game.

Johnson said that he “absolutely” knew the Chargers would be coming his way because he hasn’t “had the opportunity to put that many snaps on film” this year. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said the way Johnson stepped up in the moment was a big piece of his development.

“He got baptized today in the NFL,” Gruden said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “Thank goodness for Isaiah Johnson and his length. You’ve got to give him credit.”

Johnson had six tackles to go with the two breakups and he could be in line for more playing time in the future after helping seal the fifth win of the Raiders season.