Kenyan Drake remains day-to-day with ankle injury

Getty Images

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake missed a chance to play against his former team on Sunday because of an ankle injury that kept him out against the Dolphins.

It’s unclear whether he’ll be back for Week 10’s matchup with the Bills. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Drake remains day-to-day on Monday.

Chase Edmonds ran 25 times for 70 yards in the 34-31 loss to Miami while quarterback Kyler Murray led the team with 106 yards on 11 carries.

The Cardinals could get linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy back this week as well. Both players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list over a week ago and would be eligible to come of it on Wednesday.

“I’m hoping Wednesday both those guys will clear it, and we can get them both back,” Kingsbury said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic. “Byron had been playing at a high level, whether it was the nickel or the corner, and so had D.K., really been a big factor at his position and the run game and getting the pass rush. So I think it’d make a big difference.”

Kingsbury said that cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick is also day-to-day after missing Sunday’s game with a thigh injury.