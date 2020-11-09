Kyler Murray: We laid an egg

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns while running for 106 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, but those numbers weren’t enough for the Cardinals to get a win over the Dolphins.

The Dolphins scored 10 points in the fourth quarter while Chase Edmonds was stopped on a fourth down to end one drive and Zane Gonzalez came up short on a field goal after an incompletion on third-and-1 that would have tied the game. The 34-31 loss kept the Cardinals from leapfrogging the Seahawks in the NFC West, but Murray said after the game that wasn’t front and center in his mind.

“Personally, I wasn’t really worry about first place in the division,” Murray said in his postgame press conference. “I don’t think anybody should be worried about that. I don’t think anybody should be worried about that. We came out here and laid an egg. We have to be better.”

Murray had converted a fourth-and-1 earlier in the game by running for 28 yards, so head coach Kliff Kingsbury faced questions about the plays they called in those late spots. He said he had “some bad calls late” and memories of them will linger for a bit as the Cardinals move on to face the Bills.