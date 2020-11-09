Lamar Jackson: “Very important” to win after trailing at halftime

Posted by Josh Alper on November 9, 2020, 10:58 AM EST
Sunday’s win over the Colts was the 25th time that the Ravens have won with Lamar Jackson as their starting quarterback in the regular season, but there was a notable difference between this victory and the first 24 of Jackson’s career.

The Ravens were down 10-7 after the first half of the game and that had always been bad news for Jackson in the past. The Ravens had been behind at the half of four other regular season games with Jackson in the lineup and they’d lost all four of them.

Jackson was 10-of-10 for 119 yards and ran nine times for 43 yards and a touchdown in the second half as the Ravens turned the tables for a 24-10 win. After the game, he said it felt good to check a second half comeback off the list of things he’s accomplished with the Ravens.

“That was very important to me,” Jackson said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “That’s what a lot of people said during the offseason, that we’re not a comeback team.”

The Ravens are also 0-2 when trailing at halftime of postseason games with Jackson in the lineup. Those are the only two playoff games they’ve played with the 2018 first-rounder and winning in January remains a big blank spot on Jackson’s resume.

  3. Winning in January is a big blank spot in every Bakers Mayfields , Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, and Sam Darnolds career as well. I guess the media forgot that Lamar Jackson was chosen after all of those Qb’s in the draft at 32. I guess they also forgot Lamar Jackson was asked by the media to switch to receiver, yet and still hes the best QB out of that draft by Far. I guess the media also forgot that the majority of three year QB’s don’t even reach the playoffs let alone win. simply put white Qb’s get many chances to develop before they are considered a bust. Lamar Jackson is being considered a bust while being head and shoulders ahead of his draft class. Lamar Jackson on hand is being touted as a mediocre QB onthe other hand the same media is pushing SUPER BOWL aspirations on him in HIS THIRD YEAR STARTING lol.

    How are you putting more pressure on a what you said is a mediorce QB than you have on Carsen Wentz 12 INT – Kirk Cousins 10 INTS -Daniel Jones 9 INTS -Nick Foles 7 INTS etc all of whom you never asked to play another position outside of QB. Maybe they should try out as punters since they like giving the ball to the ohter team through the air.

  tomrosstv says:
    November 9, 2020 at 11:24 am
    Winning in January is a big blank spot in every Bakers Mayfields , Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, and Sam Darnolds career as well. I guess the media forgot that Lamar Jackson was chosen after all of those Qb’s in the draft at 32.

    _____________________________________________________

    he has lost 2 HOME playoff games. only allen has been in the playoffs out of that group, and none of them are regarding as high in the media as jackson. I agree with everything else in your post, but the fact remains, jackson needs to win in the playoffs this year after losing 2 home playoff games.

  5. “I guess they also forgot Lamar Jackson was asked by the media to switch to receiver, yet and still hes the best QB out of that draft by Far.”

    You seem to be forgetting Josh Allen

  6. Lamar is 23!!!

    Peyton Manning started 0-5 in the playoffs.

    Then went on to 3 Superbowls and two victories.

    23!!!!!

