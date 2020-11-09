Lamar Jackson: “Very important” to win after trailing at halftime

Getty Images

Sunday’s win over the Colts was the 25th time that the Ravens have won with Lamar Jackson as their starting quarterback in the regular season, but there was a notable difference between this victory and the first 24 of Jackson’s career.

The Ravens were down 10-7 after the first half of the game and that had always been bad news for Jackson in the past. The Ravens had been behind at the half of four other regular season games with Jackson in the lineup and they’d lost all four of them.

Jackson was 10-of-10 for 119 yards and ran nine times for 43 yards and a touchdown in the second half as the Ravens turned the tables for a 24-10 win. After the game, he said it felt good to check a second half comeback off the list of things he’s accomplished with the Ravens.

“That was very important to me,” Jackson said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “That’s what a lot of people said during the offseason, that we’re not a comeback team.”

The Ravens are also 0-2 when trailing at halftime of postseason games with Jackson in the lineup. Those are the only two playoff games they’ve played with the 2018 first-rounder and winning in January remains a big blank spot on Jackson’s resume.