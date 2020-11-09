Mekhi Becton in locker room with chest injury

Getty Images

Jets rookie Mekhi Becton has made it through every snap of only four games. He didn’t even make it out of the first quarter Monday.

Becton has a chest injury, and the Jets list him as questionable to return.

Becton, the 11th overall choice, left for the locker room shaking his head.

He had a left shoulder injury earlier this season that kept him out of two games and parts of two others. In a nationally televised Thursday night game against the Broncos, Becton was an injury replacement but lasted only 17 plays when it became obvious he wasn’t right.

Chuma Edoga has replaced Becton at left tackle.

The Jets lead the Patriots 10-7 after a 50-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Breshad Perriman, who beat J.C. Jackson, with 9:59 remaining until halftime.