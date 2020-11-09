Michael Thomas: I’ve grown, I’m here to help the Saints win the Super Bowl

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas played for the first time since Week One on Sunday night, and afterward he said he’s coming back better.

Thomas has been out both because of injuries and because he was disciplined by the team for punching teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in practice.

“My emotions got the best of me in that situation,” Thomas said, via NoLa.com. “I’ve grown from that, and I’m here to help my team win games and finish the mission: To win a championship.”

Thomas was the Saints’ leading receiver on Sunday night, catching five of the six passes thrown to him, for 51 yards. He appears to be healthy and good to go.

If you had told the Saints before the season that at the halfway point they’d be 6-2 despite Thomas having played only two games, they surely would have taken it. If Thomas is on board, they may be even better over the second half of the season.