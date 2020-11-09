Mike Tomlin ties record with 14 straight non-losing seasons to open coaching career

Getty Images

The Steelers improved to 8-0 with Sunday’s win over the Cowboys and that means they have no chance of finishing the season with a losing record.

That’s nothing new for the Mike Tomlin era. The Steelers have never won fewer than eight games in any of Tomlin’s 14 seasons with the team and that run of success is unusual to open a head coaching career.

Marty Schottenheimer is the only other coach to put together 14 non-losing seasons after becoming a head coach. Schottenheimer opened by going 4-4 with the Browns as an interim head coach in 1984 and didn’t have a losing season until he was with the Chiefs in 1998.

Tomlin is now 141-74-1 over his entire run in Pittsburgh. The 141 wins rank 22nd all-time and Tomlin would tie his predecessor Bill Cowher for 20th place if the Steelers should go undefeated in the regular season.