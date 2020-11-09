Panthers call Christian McCaffrey day-to-day with shoulder injury

Getty Images

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule didn’t have anything to say regarding running back Christian McCaffrey‘s injury after Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, but he provided a bit of an update on Monday.

Rhule confirmed at his Monday press conference that McCaffrey hurt his shoulder late in his first game back from the ankle injury that sent him to injured reserve after Week 2. McCaffrey returned for one play before going back to the sideline.

A report on Monday indicated his status for Week 10 is in doubt, but Rhule would only say that he’s day-to-day and that the team expects to know more by Wednesday’s practice.

McCaffrey scored twice while rushing 18 times for 69 yards and catching 10 passes for 82 yards on Sunday.