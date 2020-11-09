Patriots score offensive touchdown in first quarter for first time this season

Getty Images

The Patriots did not score an offensive touchdown in the first quarter of their first seven games. They scored an offensive touchdown in the first quarter on their first drive Monday night.

Cam Newton scored his seventh rushing touchdown on a 5-yard run with 3:34 remaining in the opening period. Newton has thrown only two touchdowns this season.

The other 31 NFL teams had at least one first-quarter offensive touchdown this season, according to the NFL.

The Patriots lead 7-3 after the first quarter.

Newton was 4-for-4 for 55 yards on the eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Jakobi Meyers caught two passes for 42 yards.

The Jets scored on their first possession, but only a field goal after Breshad Perriman couldn’t hold onto a pass from Joe Flacco in the end zone. Sergio Castillo made a 35-yard field goal.