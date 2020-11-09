Patriots will have no fans in the stands for the rest of the 2020 season

Getty Images

The Patriots will not have fans in the stands this season.

A statement released today by Gillette Stadium said that no Patriots games will have fans this season. Major League Soccer will also not be able to have fans in the stands in Massachusetts.

“We have recently been informed that the Governor’s Executive Order prohibiting large capacity venues from opening to the public will remain in force for the remainder of the 2020 football and soccer seasons,” the statement said.

Although increasing numbers of NFL games are allowing some fans in the stands, the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to have a huge impact on the NFL season, and the Patriots are among the teams who have been particularly hard hit at the box office.