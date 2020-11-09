Pete Carroll: I don’t have any place in my brain for how our defense played

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was shocked to see how badly his defense played in Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

After seeing his team give up 44 points and 420 yards, Carroll said he could hardly comprehend what the Bills’ offense did to his defense.

“I don’t recognize that game. We haven’t seen us look like that. It’s a game that I don’t have any place in my brain for it,” Carroll said, via the Seattle Times. “They made it look easy.”

Carroll said he still believes that once the Seahawks have everybody healthy and on the same page, the defense can be a lot better.

“All kinds of things give me hope,” he said. “What gives me hope is that we’re going to get better, and we’re gonna do better. There’s a lot of guys who played together for the first time.”

They could hardly get much worse.