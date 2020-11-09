Report: Josh Lambo headed back to injured reserve

Getty Images

Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is reportedly heading back to the injured reserve list.

Lambo kicked in the last two games after spending a month on the list, but he was hurt late in Sunday’s loss to the Texans while trying an onside kick.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Lambo aggravated the gluteus medius muscle that put him on injured reserve the first time. Per the report, it is a worse version of the initial injury and will likely bring his season to an end.

Lambo is 5-of-5 on field goals and 8-of-10 on extra points this season.

Being the Jaguars kicker has been something like being the drummer for Spinal Tap this year. They used four kickers while Lambo was out of action and have one of them, Jon Brown, on their practice squad.