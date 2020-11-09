Report: Kyle Allen set to have season-ending ankle surgery

Getty Images

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said at his Monday press conference that it was premature to say that quarterback Kyle Allen would miss the rest of the season after dislocating his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

Rivera also said that no decision had been made about surgery, but it appears they have reached decisions on both fronts.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Allen will have surgery and that it will bring an end to his 2020 season. Given the way Allen’s leg looked after colliding with Giants safety Jabrill Peppers, it comes as no surprise that Allen will be out the rest of the way.

Per the report, Allen’s recovery timeline is four months so he’d be ready in plenty of time for the 2021 season. Whether there will be a spot with him on the Football Team is a different question as the offseason could bring changes to a group that also includes Alex Smith and Dwayne Haskins.