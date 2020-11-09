Ron Rivera: Premature to say Kyle Allen is out for the year

Getty Images

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants after dislocating his ankle and his path back to the field could include surgery.

Head coach Ron Rivera said on Monday, via John Keim of ESPN.com, that Allen will meet with doctors on Monday to see if he needs surgery. Rivera also said that it is “premature to say he’s out for the year” in regard to Allen’s recovery timeline.

In a message posted to his Instagram account, Allen didn’t sound like he’s expecting to be back.

“Just want to thank everyone for the overwhelming love and support today,” Allen said. “This is the unfortunate part of the game we play, but there’s no adversity you can’t overcome!! I promise I’ll be back stronger, and better because of it. Loved every second of my first year in Washington, I can’t wait for more!”

Allen took over as Washington’s starter in Week 4 and has gone 60-of-87 for 610 yards, four touchdowns and an interception this season. Alex Smith will start in Week 10 with this year’s original starter Dwayne Haskins moving into the No. 2 role.