Sam Darnold, Quinnen Williams officially inactive for Monday Night Football

Getty Images

It’s official: Sam Darnold will not see ghosts tonight. That’s because the Jets quarterback is not playing against the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Darnold, who was doubtful with a right shoulder injury, is among the Jets’ inactives.

Darnold originally injured his shoulder Oct. 1 and missed two games. He returned to the lineup but aggravated the injury and is out again.

Joe Flacco will make his third start of the season. He has one touchdown and one interception in the two losses he has started.

The Jets’ other inactives are quarterback James Morgan, kicker Sam Ficken (right groin), receiver Vyncint Smith (groin), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstrings), offensive lineman Cameron Clark and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (hamstring).

The Patriots already had ruled out cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (elbow, shoulder and knee), linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (groin), running back J.J. Taylor (illness), tight end Dalton Keene (knee) and receiver N'Keal Harry (concussion). Their other inactive is third quarterback Brian Hoyer.

It marks the second consecutive game Gilmore has missed.