Steelers player tests positive for COVID-19

A player on the Steelers has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Steelers were informed this morning that a player has tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “The player immediately was self-quarantined, and the organization continues to be in the NFL’s intensive protocol. We have been in contact with the NFL and medical advisors to complete the necessary contact tracing. The player will be placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list today. The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remains our highest priority.”

There is no immediate word on the identity of the player who tested positive or whether he played in yesterday’s game against the Cowboys.

The positive test for a player comes two days after a Steelers staffer tested positive.