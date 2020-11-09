Stephen Jones: We’re fired up about our future with Dak Prescott

Posted by Charean Williams on November 9, 2020, 6:31 PM EST
Getty Images

The Cowboys are 2-7, putting them in the top five in the 2021 draft order for the moment. They do not have either of their top-two quarterbacks signed for next season, with Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton scheduled for free agency.

So would the Cowboys consider Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields if they had the opportunity?

“Dak’s our quarterback. We’re so fired up about him and him leading us into the future,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Absent a long-term deal by the moment the franchise-tag window closes, the Cowboys will have to decide whether to tag Prescott again for 2021 at a cost of $37.68 million or let him hit free agency. As Mike Florio pointed out on #PFTPM today, the entire four-year contract for a rookie quarterback would cost them less.

It’s no longer a question of whether Prescott is worth the money. He is. The question is: Can the Cowboys afford Prescott with the 2021 salary cap shrinking?

Prescott was leading the league in passing when he was injured in Week 5 against the Giants. He still has more passing yards than Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield and almost as many passing yards as Carson Wentz, Kirk Cousins, Daniel Jones and Ben Roethlisberger.

But Prescott won’t return until 2021, and unsigned beyond this season, it is a question of where he will call home next season. He is making progress in his comeback.

Prescott has avoided infection in his recovery from surgery for his compound fracture dislocation of his right ankle, Jones said.

“This is a four-month injury, barring setbacks and so far if anything, everything that we’re getting from [associate trainer and director of rehabilitation] Britt [Brown] and the doctors is that he’s ahead of schedule,” Jones said. “So yes, he’s been able to avoid any setbacks, and if anything, he’s ahead of schedule, which shouldn’t be surprising the way he goes after any challenge. It’s full speed ahead with Dak, and he’s done a great job at this point.”

6 responses to “Stephen Jones: We’re fired up about our future with Dak Prescott

  1. “It’s no longer a question of whether Prescott is worth the money”. You are correct even if your answer is wrong, there is no question that he IS NOT worth the second franchise tender even in a normal year. I predict that Prescott has either played his last down for the Cowboys or signs a long-term contract that is more team friendly than contracts that he has previously turned down.

  3. Dak’s fired up for hopefully playing for a team that is not a constant dumpster fire. Dallas ownership needs to fire their GM. 🙂

  4. At the time of Dak’s injury, there was one QB with more wins than him since he came into the league. Tom Brady. I think he was tied with Russell Wilson. Oh but the Cowboys had a great team around him. It was all about the running back. Well, where are all those people now? Dak’s gone, but everyone else is still there. In fact they added some really good players. But it’s a QB league and the Cowboys can’t buy a win without their great QB. It’s not a secret around the league, so somebody is going to break the bank for Dak when he comes back.

  5. “It’s no longer a question of whether Prescott is worth the money. He is”

    Assuming there’s no long term effects from the injury. Maybe there won’t be, but seems quite optimistic to already be assuming as much

  6. No other QB in NFL did what Dak did in the first four games. Not Brady. Not Marino. Not Montana. And that was without 3 starters on the offensive line, and starting tight end. Unbelievably impressive.

