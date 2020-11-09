Taysom Hill has his best game of the season

Getty Images

It took eight games, but Saints quarterback Taysom Hill finally played on Sunday night like he did in the 2019 playoffs, when he was the best player on the field in an overtime loss to the Vikings.

Hill completed two of two passes for 48 yards in New Orleans’ 38-3 blowout of the Buccaneers. He led the team in rushing, gaining 54 yards on seven carries. He added another 21 yards on a reception.

He did this with only 19 total snaps on offense.

Beyond the numbers, Hill continues to demonstrate a running style that serves as a constant warning to defenders to get out of the way. And they do, hitting him low if at all because they don’t want to get blown up by this bull in a butcher shop.

It remains to be seen whether Hill will continue to be featured in this same kind of capacity, or whether his contributions will be more cameo in nature. Regardless, the Saints have a potent weapon in Hill. He diversifies the offense, and he makes it more dangerous.

At 6-2 and with a favorable schedule in the second half of the season, the Saints once again are becoming very dangerous. After sweeping the Buccaneers, the Saints could end up being the No. 1 seed in the NFC.