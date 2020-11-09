Tom Brady suffers worst career loss: “Everyone’s got to do a lot better”

Getty Images

The Saints destroyed the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, with the 38-3 final score representing the worst lost of Tom Brady‘s career. Afterward, Brady acknowledged it was ugly.

“We didn’t play well in any phase of the game,” Brady said. “Everyone’s got to do a lot better. And it starts with me.”

Brady was awful, throwing three interceptions and taking three sacks, and he didn’t get much help: The Buccaneers ran for just eight yards, the fewest of any team in any game this season. The Bucs were out of it before halftime.

The good news for Brady is that his previous worst career loss was 31-0 to the Bills in Week One of 2003. That year ended with Brady and the Patriots winning the Super Bowl.