Anthony Lynn: “I can’t remember a season like this”

Getty Images

The Chargers have lost six games this season. All of them have been within a touchdown. Four of them came after they were winning bay at least 10 points. Two of them were in overtime. Two of them came as time expired in regulation.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has never seen anything like it.

“I can’t remember a season like this in my whole football life,” Lynn said, via the Los Angeles Times. “It’s been a very strange season. But I know that when this is happening we can do something about it.”

Lynn is left to shake his head at all the different ways the Chargers have found to lose winnable games.

“I think we’ve lost every way that you can possibly lose,” Lynn said. “Hopefully, that’s over and we can get on a winning streak.”

Lynn may need a winning streak to save his job.