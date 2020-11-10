Antonio Brown faces claim for punitive damages in pending sexual assault/rape lawsuit

Posted by Mike Florio on November 10, 2020, 6:18 PM EST
Receiver Antonio Brown has returned to the NFL despite a pending civil lawsuit against him alleging sexual assault and rape. On Tuesday, Britney Taylor and her lawyers provided a stark reminder of the serious nature of the accusations.

Taylor has filed a motion for permission to amend her civil complaint to assert a claim for punitive damages against Brown. Although typically sought in claims alleging intentional misconduct, Taylor had not previously demanded payment over and above compensation for the harm she suffered, payment aimed at punishing a wrongdoer and deterring others from similar behavior.  She now does.

More accurately, she soon will, if permitted by the presiding judge to do so. Today’s filing consists of a nine-page document explaining the basis for amending the complaint to seek punitive damages, along with a three-page affidavit from Taylor reiterating her allegations against Brown.

While none of the information is new, the documents emphasize the notion that Brown stands accused of grave misconduct.

Specifically, Taylor contends that, on June 25, 2017, Brown masturbated in her presence and ejaculated on her back, without her knowledge or consent. She also claims that, on or about May 20, 2018, Brown raped her.

The affidavit concludes with this testimony from Taylor: “He then forced me onto his bed and pushed my face into the mattress. He pinned me down and physically overpowered me so that I could not get away or fight back. I told him no and begged him to stop, but Brown lifted by dress and raped me as I was protesting and crying. I never consented to any intimate contact or sexual intercourse with Brown — he raped me.”

The NFL previously investigated the allegations, but reached no conclusion as to their accuracy. The league has reserved the right to take action against Brown based on evidence developed in the pending litigation, up to and including trial testimony and a jury verdict.

If a jury eventually finds that Brown committed sexual assault and rape, it’s difficult if not impossible to imagine the league taking no further action. The case currently is set for trial next month, but it most likely will be delayed into 2021.

24 responses to “Antonio Brown faces claim for punitive damages in pending sexual assault/rape lawsuit

  1. As if this plaintiff wasn’t already lacking enough credibility, shes now also losing the “well why would she lie, its not like shes asking for money” ground.

  2. I wonder how Mr. and Mrs. Giselle feel about this and their children knowing this man lives in their house.

    Beyond disturbing how far gone Brady has become.

  4. How is Brady getting a pass with all this out there? He said it’s all not true and since he’s good at catching passes, that’s good enough for Tommy? What a bunch of garbage.

  9. And this is the person TB12 allows to live under the same roof as his wife and children. What a world.

  10. skunkb3ar says:
    November 10, 2020 at 6:23 pm
    As if this plaintiff wasn't already lacking enough credibility, shes now also losing the "well why would she lie, its not like shes asking for money" ground.

    You come off as sexist and offensive. Tell us, what is it about her “credibility” that is an issue?

  11. I don’t think anybody missed Brown before he came back with the Bucs last week, think we had forgotten about him. His past behaviour speaks for itself, guy never learns, to even out yourself in this position and be accused of this crime, just shows his arrogance that he believes it will just go away, or he will settle. It just never ends with this guy! Let’s just move on from this low life!

  12. sojournofred says:
    November 10, 2020 at 6:26 pm
    How is Brady getting a pass with all this out there? He said it's all not true and since he's good at catching passes, that's good enough for Tommy? What a bunch of garbage.

    It’s why BB walked.

    You can just see the patterns of Brady’s decision making being so far removed from the real world, essentially building over time since meeting Giselle about 10 years ago.

    That’s when all of this started.

    We may learn at some point how hard Brady came to be in terms of BB trying to not only challenge him evey year to continue to be succesful, but also trying to rein that ego in.

    Again, after Brady not really taking accountability over subpar postseasons from 2007-2012, mainly 2007, 2010, 2011, 2012, it was why he drafted a qb to wotk with daily to supplant Brady in NE.

    Fanboys equated regular season stats in a offensive league vs mediocre or bad defenses to how he called his own plays and managed the game when it mattered. In other words, personal stats took precedent over a run game or smart decisions with the ball.

  13. Looks like AB will have to get his BFF on the stand to testify as a character witness to say what a great guy AB is. Bradybwill figure it out.

  14. “Beyond disturbing how far gone Brady has become”

    Wait – did I miss the part of the story where Brady is accused of rape??

    Long leap there in your interpretation.

  15. can’t believe they even considered letting this guy back. didn’t he also assault a truck driver just a few months ago?

  16. shoepik says:
    November 10, 2020 at 6:34 pm
    Kinda curious as to the character of the claimant.

    Yes, afterall, Brown has shown exemplary characfer in recent years and comes off very mature.

  18. Some of the stuff this guy is accused of doing is flat out disturbing. What is Brady thinking bringing this guy into HIS HOME with his wife and kids?? Brown clearly has no impulse control. It’s unbelievable that Brady would trust him.

  20. I am no AB fan and generally think is has some serious behavioral issues. That being said, from what I have read this chick seems less than credible at a minimum and this move does nothing to improve that.

    Consider that the NFL doesn’t generally require actual evidence to suspend players and after investigating this one did not suspend AB

  21. kev359 says:
    November 10, 2020 at 7:10 pm
    I am no AB fan and generally think is has some serious behavioral issues. That being said, from what I have read this chick seems less than credible at a minimum and this move does nothing to improve that.
    Your referring to this woman as a “chick” does not do much for the credibility of your opinion.

  23. turkeycreekjackjohnson says:
    November 10, 2020 at 6:52 pm
    “Beyond disturbing how far gone Brady has become”

    —-

    Wait – did I miss the part of the story where Brady is accused of rape??

    Long leap there in your interpretation.

    And, you have a long leap to a local community college and English 101 to tune up those comprehension skills.

  24. touchback6 says:
    November 10, 2020 at 6:42 pm
    skunkb3ar says:
    November 10, 2020 at 6:23 pm
    As if this plaintiff wasn’t already lacking enough credibility, shes now also losing the “well why would she lie, its not like shes asking for money” ground.

    You come off as sexist and offensive. Tell us, what is it about her “credibility” that is an issue?
    Well for one, there were pictures of her hanging out with Brown AFTER this allegedly took place.

    “Now, Brown, who just signed with the Patriots on Sunday, made a statement saying that he actually had consensual sex with Taylor that night and accused her of just trying to extort him. We also spoke with Brown’s rep who denied these claims and also managed to obtain videos of him and Taylor recently hanging out. In several clips, you can see the two enjoying each other’s company. Both of them look quite comfortable with no signs of trouble.”

