Ben Roethlisberger and three other Steelers go on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list today.

The Steelers announced that Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams are all on the reserve list and have to isolate for at least five days and test negative before they can be around the team again.

Players can go on COVID-19 reserve either because they tested positive or because they were exposed to someone who tested positive. The Steelers did not say whether any of the players placed on the list today tested positive.

Steelers tight end Vance McDonald was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list yesterday. The Steelers have also had at least one staff member test positive.

According to the team’s announcement, it is still possible that Roethlisberger and the other players will be able to play on Sunday against the Bengals, if they test negative this week.