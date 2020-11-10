Broncos claim De’Vante Bausby off waivers

Getty Images

Cornerback De’Vante Bausby is back with the Broncos.

Bausby opened the season with the Broncos, but was released in October when the team brought several players back from injured reserve. He signed with the Cardinals and appeared in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins before being waived on Monday.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos have claimed Bausby off of waivers.

Bausby had one tackle while playing 20 snaps against Miami. He had five tackles and three pass breakups in his four games with the Broncos earlier this season.

He played in five games for Denver in 2019, six games for the Eagles in 2018 and started his career by playing four games with the Bears in 2016.