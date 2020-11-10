Broncos place Albert Okwuegbunam on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Broncos placed tight end Albert Okwuegbunam on injured reserve. His rookie season ended with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss.

The team used the roster spot for cornerback De’Vante Bausby, whom they claimed off waivers Tuesday.

The Broncos selected Okwuegbunam, who was a teammate of Drew Lock‘s at Missouri, in the fourth round this spring. Okwuegbunam made his debut in Week 6 and made 11 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in four appearances.

The Broncos have placed tight ends Andrew Beck, Austin Fort, and Jake Butt on injured reserve. Noah Fant and Nick Vannett remain on the active roster.