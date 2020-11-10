Browns say Odell Beckham had successful ACL repair

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham is on the road to recovery and a return in 2021, the team said today.

The Browns announced that Beckham had successful surgery for the torn ACL that ended his 2020 season.

“Odell Beckham Jr. underwent successful surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee,” the team said. “The surgery was performed early today by Dr. James Andrews at the Andrews Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Pensacola, Florida. Beckham is expected to be ready for the 2021 season.”

Even before Beckham got hurt, there was some talk that the Browns might want to move on from him, given that he hasn’t produced in Cleveland at the same level he did as a Giant. But the Browns are saying publicly that Beckham is in their plans.