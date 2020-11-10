Buccaneers set wrong kind of NFL record on Sunday night

Posted by Mike Florio on November 10, 2020, 10:03 AM EST
Getty Images

The Vikings in 2018 set a record that would be hard to break. The Buccaneers in 2020 found a way to break it.

With only five rushing attempts in Sunday night’s blowout loss to the Saints, Tampa Bay established a new low-water mark for single-game runs.

In September 2018, the Vikings ran the ball only six times in a stunning 27-6 home loss to the Bills.

The Buccaneers’ first run on Sunday night came on the second play of their opening drive, a seven-yard gain by Ronald Jones. The second official run (an earlier run was wiped out by a holding penalty) happened on the first play of the third drive, with Jones gaining two yards following a fumble recovery near the Tampa Bay goal line.

The Bucs had no runs on their next two drives, the second of which ended in an interception.

The next drive, featuring eight plays, had a third run — no gain by Leonard Fournette on second and three.

On the first drive of the second half, Ronald Jones got nowhere on second and goal from the one.

The fifth and final rushing attempt, technically, came when backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert took a knee to end the game.

The final tally? Five rushing attempts, eight yards. 1.6 average. And a one-dimensional offense that simply isn’t sustainable.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Buccaneers set wrong kind of NFL record on Sunday night

  1. Amazing. If a team lined up in an empty backfield all night they would probably end up with that many runs just from QB scrambles.

  2. Seems like the Bucs wanted to prove they could feed all of the weapons passing and still win…doubt they try that again when they’ve fallen behind like that early to a team that has equal talent.

  4. It’s that Bruce Arians play-calling. Why run when you can throw the ball? Doesn’t matter that throwing the ball isn’t working!

  5. I read Bradys lips after they got down 21-0. He told the coach, “we have to throw” I guess we know who the coach really is.

  6. andyr2120 says:
    Amazing. If a team lined up in an empty backfield all night they would probably end up with that many runs just from QB scrambles.
    ==

    Not when the QB is Tom Brady. He may still be able to step up in the pocket and do some damage with his arm, but his scrambling days are long gone. Now it’s either throw the ball quickly, or go into full turtle mode.

  7. Because with a poor O-line and a 43-year old QB who wouldn’t want the D knowing that every play was going to be a pass?

  9. floridapackfan says:
    November 10, 2020 at 10:38 am
    I read Bradys lips after they got down 21-0. He told the coach, “we have to throw” I guess we know who the coach really is.
    ————————————————————————————
    Brady attempted 10 passes for 13 total yards by the time they went down by 21. I’m sure he said they need to throw it. Brady’s next series he tossed an interception.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.