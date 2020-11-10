Buccaneers set wrong kind of NFL record on Sunday night

Getty Images

The Vikings in 2018 set a record that would be hard to break. The Buccaneers in 2020 found a way to break it.

With only five rushing attempts in Sunday night’s blowout loss to the Saints, Tampa Bay established a new low-water mark for single-game runs.

In September 2018, the Vikings ran the ball only six times in a stunning 27-6 home loss to the Bills.

The Buccaneers’ first run on Sunday night came on the second play of their opening drive, a seven-yard gain by Ronald Jones. The second official run (an earlier run was wiped out by a holding penalty) happened on the first play of the third drive, with Jones gaining two yards following a fumble recovery near the Tampa Bay goal line.

The Bucs had no runs on their next two drives, the second of which ended in an interception.

The next drive, featuring eight plays, had a third run — no gain by Leonard Fournette on second and three.

On the first drive of the second half, Ronald Jones got nowhere on second and goal from the one.

The fifth and final rushing attempt, technically, came when backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert took a knee to end the game.

The final tally? Five rushing attempts, eight yards. 1.6 average. And a one-dimensional offense that simply isn’t sustainable.