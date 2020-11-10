Cam Newton says he was “tired of sucking” as reason for passing game improvement

Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton isn’t exactly burning out the scoreboard with passing statistics this season. However, Newton has been marginally better for the Patriots over the last two weeks with at least not turning the ball over with interceptions.

Newton had been intercepted five times combined in a pair of losses to the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers. While a key fumble late sunk the Patriots chances a week ago against the Buffalo Bills, he’s gone two straight games without throwing an interception after the Patriots’ win over the Jets on Monday night.

When asked after the game by reporters what he owed the improvement to, Newton was direct.

“I’m getting tired of sucking,” Newton said. “Simple. As a competitor, you know what your standard is. Taking pride in your way, that’s what it comes down to.”

Newton completed 27 of 35 passes for 274 yards against the New York Jets on Monday night. He helped lead three fourth quarter scoring drives as the Patriots rallied from a 27-17 deficit in the final quarter to win. Newton had thrown for just 98 yards in the team’s blowout 33-6 loss to the 49ers. Newton has only thrown two touchdown passes all season long and none since Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he was able to find the end zone twice on the ground with his legs against the Jets.

Newton still sees plenty of room for improvement.

“You not being able to hold your head up because you’re thinking too much, that’s one thing,” Newton said. “But at the same time, you’re solely responsible for the performance that you put up and I was extremely disappointed. And, you know, this is not like ‘I just did my job today.’ That’s what it’s supposed to be each and every week. Efficient football. If it’s not there, just get it out. I had a couple mistakes tonight that I’ll learn from and get better from. But yet at the end of the day, this offense thrives when we just keep pressure on the defense throughout. When we’re running or passing, short passes as well as deep passes, and we just have to get better from it.”