Chest injury gave Mekhi Becton trouble breathing on Monday night

Jets head coach Adam Gase gave an update on the condition of rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton‘s condition on Tuesday afternoon.

Becton was forced out of Monday night’s loss to the Patriots after playing just 15 snaps. Gase said the team did “all sorts of things” to see if Becton could go back in, but ultimately decided that it was better to be cautious with their first-round pick.

“It was a chest injury that caused him to have difficulty breathing,” Gase said, via Andy Vasquez of NorthJersey.com.

Gase said that Becton’s injury is not muscular in nature and that the team is hopeful to have Becton back in the lineup after the bye week.