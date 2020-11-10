Colts sign DeMichael Harris to active roster

Getty Images

Wide receiver DeMichael Harris has been a temporary addition to the Colts’ active roster a couple of times this season and now the team has decided to call him up on a longer basis.

Harris was signed off the practice squad and onto the 53-man roster on Tuesday. Defensive end Ron’Dell Carter was waived to open a roster spot.

Harris signed with the Colts after going undrafted out of Southern Miss. He caught three passes for 29 yards in his regular season debut in Week 5 and returned to catch four passes for 27 yards last Sunday. Harris also ran twice for 28 yards.

The Colts played without wideout T.Y. Hilton last weekend, but the team listed him as a full participant on Monday’s estimated practice report.