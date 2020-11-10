Cowboys activate Chidobe Awuzie from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cowboys are bringing a cornerback off the injured reserve list at the same time that they’re preparing for life without another member of the position group.

The team announced that Chidobe Awuzie has been activated from injured reserve on Tuesday. Awuzie hurt his hamstring in the second week of the season and has been on injured reserve since September 25.

His return to the active roster comes as rookie Trevon Diggs is on his way to the list. Diggs broke his foot in last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and he may miss the rest of the season as a result of the injury.

Awuzie had three tackles and an interception before getting hurt.