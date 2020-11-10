Dolphins will try to “fight through things” with Preston Williams’ foot sprain

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams had a productive opening 20 minutes during Sunday’s win over the Cardinals, but he wasn’t around to build on it in the second half.

Williams caught four passes for 60 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown with just over 10 minutes to play in the second quarter. That turned out to be his final play as he limped off with a foot injury and returned to the locker room.

A foot sprain was diagnosed and head coach Brian Flores said on Monday that there has not been a timeline set for his return at this point.

“We’ll evaluate it day to day,” Flores said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “He’s a tough kid. We’ll try to fight through things and see how that goes.”

A Cardinals defender grabbed Williams’ foot as he leaped into the end zone, but there was some thought that he was hurt during the celebration when defensive tackle Christian Wilkins jumped on him. Flores said it looked “like it was during the play” and the team will have to wait to see if Williams will be available either way.