Donations in memory of Josh Allen’s grandmother exceed $200,000

Bills Mafia, along with other football fans, continue to show incredible support for Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Donations to Oishei Children’s Hospital in memory of Josh Allen’s grandmother, Patricia Allen, have exceeded $200,000.

Patricia Allen, 80, died unexpectedly on Saturday. Josh decided to play, and he played incredibly well.

“When he came in off the field and into the locker room, he kind of fell into my arms a little bit,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said Monday. “A lot of emotion there, particularly for him, but for me also.

“When you love somebody and something happens like that, it’s tough. And to see it happen to somebody that you really care about as a player, that’s tough. But that’s why his teammates love him, too. All-day competitive. All-day tough. They’d do anything for him.”

Bills fans and others are doing plenty for Josh Allen by making donations, typically in $17 increments, to the hospital.

“He’s real,” Daboll said of Josh Allen. “He doesn’t try to pretend to be something that he’s not. He has a way of connecting to people from really all over. And he lays it on the line. He’s a good listener. He’s demanding of himself. . . . This dude is Buffalo. He’s got a chip on his shoulder. . . .