Eagles announce staff member tested positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Eagles had a player test positive for COVID-19 during their bye week and the team announced another positive in the organization on Tuesday.

The team said that it is a staff member this time and that they have done contact tracing to find others who need to quarantine for the time being.

“The Philadelphia Eagles received confirmation this morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The individual and close contacts who were identified through contact tracing have been placed in self-isolation. We are following the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols and remain in close communication with the league,” the team said in a statement.

Safety Marcus Epps was the player who tested positive. He remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.