Frank Reich: We haven’t lost confidence in Jonathan Taylor

Getty Images

When the Colts drafted running back Jonathan Taylor in the second round this year, the word was that he and Marlon Mack would share the top spot on the backfield depth chart.

Mack went down for the year with a torn Achilles in Week 1 and Taylor saw more work in subsequent games, but things have trended the other way the last two weeks. He played 13 fewer snaps than Jordan Wilkins in Week 8 and Wilkins got more touches in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens as well.

Taylor had six carries for 27 yards and a touchdown, but lost a fumble that Ravens safety Chuck Clark returned for a touchdown late in the first quarter. Only one of his carries came after that miscue, but head coach Frank Reich insists that wasn’t a sign of diminished confidence in the rookie.

“I can tell you this, there was never any discussion over the headset about, ‘Hey, let’s get the other guys in there,'” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “That was not talked about. It was, ‘He has to get over it and get ready to go.’ We have confidence in him, all the confidence in the world.”

Taylor had a history of fumbles at Wisconsin and the team started working with him on better ball security once he was drafted. He didn’t fumble in the first seven games of this season and should get further opportunities to show it isn’t an issue based on Reich’s answer.