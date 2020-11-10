It’s unclear when, how Preston Williams was injured

USA TODAY Sports

After scoring the touchdown that gave the Dolphins a 21-14 lead in the second quarter of Sunday’s game at Arizona, Dolphins receiver Preston Williams began to hobble.

It appeared that he suffered a right foot/ankle injury after Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins jumped toward and partially landed on Williams during the celebration. Williams quickly began favoring his right foot as he returned to the sideline.

He then entered the pop-up medical tent for preliminary evaluation. When Williams was carted off, both his left foot and right foot were bare.

That’s potentially significant because, as Williams tumbled into the end zone, Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson performed a Tristan Hill-style barrel roll while grasping Williams’ left leg. Williams possibly injured the left foot on the tackle, and the right foot on the celebration.

Coach Brian Flores was asked about whether the celebration injured Williams, based on speculation from social media as to the cause.

“I’m not much on social media, so I don’t know what’s on there or what’s not on there,” Flores said. “Preston obviously had an injury. He didn’t return. Honestly, when or how it happened — I don’t think that’s what happened. How it happened? That’s not on the coach’s copy, but it looked like it was during the play, based on what I saw. But I don’t know. Maybe it was somewhere else. Obviously some other people saw something else. I think the thing is that he suffered an injury and hopefully — look, he’ll do everything he can to get back and we’ll just evaluate it day to day and take it one day at a time.”

It’s unclear when or how the injury happened. It’s unclear whether it’s the left foot, right foot, or both. Wednesday’s practice report could shed some light on the situation, unless Williams has fully recovered and isn’t listed at all.