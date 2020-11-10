Jerry Jones: Crazy to think we’d draft a quarterback in first round

Getty Images

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday that the team has not wavered on its belief that Dak Prescott is “our quarterback” in the wake of his season-ending ankle injury.

With Prescott on a franchise tag and set for unrestricted free agency at the same time that the Cowboys are on track for a high pick in the first round, the question will continue to pop up. Jerry Jones got it during a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys are currently No. 3 in the draft order and it’s not unthinkable that they’d wind up in a position to draft Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields. Jones was asked if it is crazy to think the Cowboys would pick a quarterback in that scenario.

“Yes, you ask me if it’s crazy to bring the idea up? And I’ve answered it, yes,” Jones said. “It’s not the thing to be talking about at all. Dak is our quarterback.”

If the Cowboys do wind up with such a high pick and re-sign Prescott, the pick could be dealt for a package of selections that allow the team to address several areas of need. There are plenty of other possibilities, of course, and the Cowboys will have plenty of decisions to make once this season comes to an end.