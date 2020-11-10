Jerry Jones: Crazy to think we’d draft a quarterback in first round

Posted by Josh Alper on November 10, 2020, 11:32 AM EST
Getty Images

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday that the team has not wavered on its belief that Dak Prescott is “our quarterback” in the wake of his season-ending ankle injury.

With Prescott on a franchise tag and set for unrestricted free agency at the same time that the Cowboys are on track for a high pick in the first round, the question will continue to pop up. Jerry Jones got it during a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys are currently No. 3 in the draft order and it’s not unthinkable that they’d wind up in a position to draft Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields. Jones was asked if it is crazy to think the Cowboys would pick a quarterback in that scenario.

“Yes, you ask me if it’s crazy to bring the idea up? And I’ve answered it, yes,” Jones said. “It’s not the thing to be talking about at all. Dak is our quarterback.”

If the Cowboys do wind up with such a high pick and re-sign Prescott, the pick could be dealt for a package of selections that allow the team to address several areas of need. There are plenty of other possibilities, of course, and the Cowboys will have plenty of decisions to make once this season comes to an end.

  3. There’s what you say publicly and what you say privately. If you can’t get a contract at a much cheaper rate that what he was asking, you move on. He was never worth that much in first place, especially now with injury. But you keep your cards close to your vest, so you have options. Let things play out and see where cards end up.

  4. It is tragic how some fans view these players. QBs are really difficult to find and even number 1 overall picks do not always pan out. Cowboys hit the jackpot in the 4th round of the draft, I can’t wait for Dak to get back healthy and resume his impressive career with the Cowboys.

  5. In all honesty, why is the media so in love with Dak? We get it, he’s a “nice” guy. But please don’t let it ooze so much. At the end of the day, in his 5 years, he’ll only have ((1)) playoff win. Similar ratio to Romo’s 2 wins in 10 years. Yet, the media killed Tony each and every day while Dak gets plenty of passes. Remember Philly last year. Jerry is saying one thing today but I imagine it’s only because they don’t have the overall 1st pick. If they did, no way Jerry is passing on Lawrence. No way. Let’s see what Andy can do while potentially saving a ton of money to rebuild the defense. Geez I imagine the team can go 6-1 down the stretch with him so they probably won’t have it. Not saying he is going to make a super bowl run but it’s possible this team has turned a corner with the defense…

  6. “Jerry Jones: Crazy to think we’d draft a quarterback in first round”

    That funny. “Crazy” is the first word that comes to mind when I think Jerry Jones!

  8. What did they expect him to say? There is still half a season left so no team can, or would say what they are thinking about in the draft. Dumb question.

  10. So, Jones would rather pay a decent QB $40 million per year and cripple the team for another 5 years under the cap rather than getting a very good rookie QB under a cap friendly deal. The Cowboys have a lot of holes and their window has closed. Dak, as good of a guy he is, led a talented team in a weak division to an 8-8 record, he had no success vs. winning teams, and needs players around him to be good (like many QBs). The Cowboys should have offered the non-exclusive franchise tag to Dak, so they could get a sense of the true market value and get comp picks if he left. They should do it this year, if possible. No need to pay the big money for a mediocre record.

  12. Dak will likely be the QB for the Cowboys in 2021, but he would be crazy to sign anything other than the $37 million franchise tender. He’s already made it this far. Force them to pay you top dollar in 2021 and then hit the open market in 2022 when the salary cap returns to normal.

  13. If you were smart, you would of had a half way decent team all these years instead of being the back end of jokes.

  14. Since the Cowboys are most likely going to pick just outside of the top two, that’s the smart thing to say for optics and team chemistry

  15. Jerry is in the catbird seat negotiation-wise. Today was just a signal.
    1. Dak, you’ve been injured and everyone will want a discount somewhere else.
    2. Dak, you don’t take a discount with me, we’ll go with a 1st round pick at QB.

    Great spot to be for Jerry
    And I’m an Eagles fan!

  16. If you can get Lawrence or Fields it isn’t crazy at all. Any team would be crazy to let them pass. If you don’t draft them you trade them. If you don’t get the trade you want to sit on them until you do. NEVER and I mean NEVER pass on a QB likes these 2. Take the value and worry about it later.

  18. No crazier than to think the Packers would draft a QB in the first round this year. And I doubt anybody would say the Cowboys are a better-run team than the Packers.

