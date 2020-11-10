Mike Tomlin not “overly concerned” about Ben Roethlisberger missing practice

Getty Images

The Steelers placed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday because he was a high-risk close contact of tight end Vance McDonald and that means he’ll be out of practice all week.

Roethlisberger will be cleared in time to face the Bengals as long as he continues to test negative. During his Tuesday press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said there was no anxiety about playing Roethlisberger after not practicing.

“I’m not overly concerned about it,” Tomlin said. “This guy has been doing his job for 17 years.”

Tomlin said that Mason Rudolph will get the bulk of the work in practice, but that Josh Dobbs will also see some work as they prepare for the possibility that Roethlisberger won’t be able to play.

Linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Saunders, and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins joined Roethlisberger as Tuesday additions to the reserve list. They’d also be back for Sunday’s game after repeated negative tests.