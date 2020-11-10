NFL, NFLPA: 56 positive COVID tests in first week of November

Getty Images

The NFL and NFL Players Association have released the latest round of COVID-19 testing numbers.

Over a period from November 1-7, 42,978 tests were administered to 7,922 players and other team personnel. There were 56 positive tests in that period.

Fifteen of the positive tests came from players while the other 41 were from other team personnel. Some of the positive tests by players led to teammates being held out of practices and/or games as high-risk close contacts. The same will be true this week as the Steelers have already put four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the wake of tight end Vance McDonald‘s positive test from Sunday.

There have now been 78 players and 140 other personnel with confirmed positive cases since the start of August. There have been approximately 600,000 tests administered over that time.