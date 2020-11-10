Packers remove Jordan Love from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Packers activated rookie quarterback Jordan Love from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Love was considered a close contact of linebacker Krys Barnes, who tested positive and remains on the COVID-19 list. Love and Barnes, who were high school teammates, share an apartment in Green Bay.

Love went on the list four days ago.

Running back AJ Dillon also remains on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive.

Love, a first-round choice of the Packers in 2020, has not taken a snap in a game this season. He was inactive for last Thursday’s victory over the 49ers.