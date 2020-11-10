Patrick Mahomes has an unprecedented 25 touchdowns, 1 interception

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is off to a start the likes of which we’ve never seen before.

Mahomes has 25 touchdowns and one interception so far this season. This is the first time in NFL history that a player has had 25 touchdowns and only one interception through the first nine games of the season.

The previous best mark was set by Russell Wilson last year, when he had 22 touchdowns and one interception through nine games.

Mahomes’ play this year compares very favorably to the way he played in his first two seasons as the Chiefs’ starter. He’s throwing interceptions at a career-low rate, he’s completing passes at a career-high rate, and his passer rating and QBR are career highs. Mahomes is likely to come up short of the 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns he threw in 2018, but he’s on pace to throw 10 fewer interceptions this year than he did that year.

We’ve become so accustomed to Mahomes’ greatness that some of his more impressive numbers just get overlooked. But he’s playing at as high a level as ever.